Season 2 of Grace arrives at Movistar+ on July 15

british actor John Sim (‘Doctor Who‘, ‘Life on Mars‘) returns as the tenacious Commissioner Grace in the second season of this addictive and unexpected series. season 2 of Grace the premiere July 15 from 2022 on Movistar Plus+.

Season 2 of Grace arrives at Movistar +

season 2 of Grace adapts three novels by peter james, ‘Almost dead’, ‘Dead man’s footprints’ and ‘Death dealers’. His books have been translated into 37 languages ​​and have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Richie Campbell Y Rakie Ayola they reprise their roles as Sergeant Glenn Branson and Deputy Police Chief Alison Vosper respectively. The actress Zoë Tapper joins the cast as Cleo Morey, a coroner who will work and have a relationship with Grace.

Data sheet

Original title: Grace

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Address: Julia Ford, John Alexander

Script: Russel Lewis. Novel: Peter James

Music: matthew slater

Photography: Dale McCready, Stijn Van der Veken

Distribution: John Simm, Richie Campbell, Rakie Ayola, Laura Elphinstone, Amaka Okafor, Brad Morrison, Adrian Rawlins, William Andrews, Silas Carson, Alexander Cobb, Tom Weston-Jones, Alisha Bailey, Matt Wakeford, Christina Chong, Matt Stokoe, Amit Shah, Craig Parkinson, Rupert Holliday-Evans, James Tarpey, Kristy Philipps, Cian Binchy, Catherine Bailey, Michael Xavier, Maggie O’Neill, Mitchell Hunt, Alex Price, Cassie Clare, Owen Roberts, Sidney Kean, Sally Edwards, Vinny Dhillon, Natasha Joseph, Henry Miller, Tim Treloar, Callum Coates, Steven Elder, Darren Tighe, Rebecca Scroggs, Diarmaid Murtagh, Boo Golding, Lauren O’Neil, Nicholas Khan, Katie Brayben, James Barriscale, Steven Hartley, Katie Clarkson-Hill, Chris Wilson , Jessye Romeo, Amber Elizabeth, Karl Farrer

Producer: Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures, Vaudeville Productions. Distributor: Independent Television (ITV)

Gender: Drama. Intrigue

filmaffinity

IMDB

Synopsis

‘Almost dead‘, ‘Dead Man’s Footprints‘ Y ‘death dealers‘ are the three stories that this second season adapts in three surprising episodes of 90 minutes each.

Episode 1 – ‘Almost Dead’

When a well-known and wealthy socialite is found dead in her Brighton home, Commissioner Grace and his team must pull themselves together from the dire consequences of a previous case and strive to find the culprit.

Episode 2 – ‘Dead Man’s Footprints’

A sinister investigation into skeletal remains found in a forgotten Brighton storm drain leads Grace on a labyrinthine path through the past.

Episode 3 – ‘Death Dealers’

When a body is pulled from the seabed of the English Channel, a truly disturbing investigation is launched, forcing Grace to question how far someone will go to save their loved ones.

premiere on friday July 15 at 10:00 p.m. on #0 by Movistar Plus+ (dial 7). Every Friday, a new episode. Also available in the Movistar Plus+ on-demand service.

Source Movistar+ Communication Department