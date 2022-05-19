Season 3 premiere date and trailer – Spoiler Time
Netflix The official trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy which will debut in its catalog on June 22nd.
After preventing the world from ending 1963the members of the umbrella academy they return to their present convinced that they managed to prevent the apocalypse and that they have repaired, once and for all, this damaged timeline. But the celebration is short-lived: soon they realize that everything is not as they had left it (rather, nothing is the same). This is where the Sparrow Academy.
Smart, elegant and as warm as a sea of icebergsthe Sparrow they immediately engage the Umbrella in a violent battle that ends up being the least of problems for everyone. As they face challenges, losses and surprises from all sides, as well as fighting an unknown entity that is destroying the universe and that could have come about because of them, the umbrella they must convince dad’s new—and seemingly better—family to help them right what their arrival might have messed up.
The cast is made up of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin H. Min, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez Y Cazzie David.