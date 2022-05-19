Season 3 premiere date and trailer – Spoiler Time

Netflix The official trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy which will debut in its catalog on June 22nd.

After preventing the world from ending 1963the members of the umbrella academy they return to their present convinced that they managed to prevent the apocalypse and that they have repaired, once and for all, this damaged timeline. But the celebration is short-lived: soon they realize that everything is not as they had left it (rather, nothing is the same). This is where the Sparrow Academy.