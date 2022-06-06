Sebastián Caicedo opened doors to doubts of separation with Carmen Villalobos – People – Culture
The artists had covid during the holidays.
Instagram: @cvillaloboss
The actor continues to be the target of attacks due to the alleged crisis he would have with Carmen Villalobos.
June 05, 2022, 12:00 AM
Hours pass and the rumors do not stop about a possible separation of the actors Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos.
After the actress published a unique video singing a song of spite from Rikarena, The artist’s followers have not stopped speculating about an apparent bad moment with Sebastián Caicedo, her husband.
In fact, Sebastián Caicedo published some images on Instagram with a message that aroused even more suspicions.
“One day you will understand that everything is in you, in your attitude, in your way of thinking, feeling, speaking and that everything outside is a true reflection of what is inside, then you will change, you will stop paying attention to others. and you will begin to listen to your heart, you will understand that the only being that can change your life, is YOU”wrote the actor in the ‘post’ that has almost 70 thousand ‘likes’.
Precisely, in the popularity of that publication, Caicedo’s response to a comment from a follower has shone.
“I think he decided to come out of the closet, that’s what I understand with that publication,” the user told him.
“Boo”Caicedo replied with an emoji of a ghost.
June 05, 2022, 12:00 AM
