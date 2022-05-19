See the impressive transformation of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Yes to the lovers of Marvel Cinematic Universe they were surprised by the image of Natalie Portman What mighty thor in the official trailer Thor: Love and Thunderhis transformation to embody that role in the next film of Marvel has not gone unnoticed.

In a recent photograph of the film, Portman can be seen already TessaThompson, in their papers Jane Foster Y Valkyriesporting a toned and strong physique that has given much to talk about for the followers of Marvel.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Marvel Studios.)

It is the first time since 2013 that Portman plays the astrophysicist now turned into a goddess, despite the fact that in Avengers: Endgame of 2019 appeared in pre-existing images.

A complete goddess

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Empire.)

For Thor: Love and ThunderPortman underwent a remarkable physical transformation, mainly in her arms, which make her worthy of holding the hammer mjolnirobtain the powers of God of Thunder and assume the title of Mighty Thor.

In 2020, during an Instagram Live with the tennis player Serena WilliamsPortman referred, between jokes, to the physical transformation that he would initiate to fulfill his role.

“I have the low carb load, but not the exercise part,” Portman joked with Williams in late 2020. “It will be exciting and I am interested to see if I can put on muscle.”

new details

J’s pictureAnne Foster What mighty thor and of Valkyrie has also given conversation material to lovers of Marveleager to have more details of the plot.

Valkyriewho started out as a female warrior before being appointed by Thor as his successor to the throne of Asgard, appears at the side of mighty thor and below them appears seated a person who some have identified as the goddess Bastinterpreted by Akosia Sabet.

Bast is known as a panther adored by the inhabitants of Wakanda and the scene shown could be a gathering of different pantheons of gods and goddesses as they face the threat of Cap.

Thor: Love and Thunder the premiere July 8, 2022.