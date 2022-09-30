Seeing is believing! Marion Cotillard is almost to the 5th floor

This September 30, Marion Cotillard has a birthday. The Parisian star has already circled the sun 47 times, although her skin screams 35.

The charming presence of this woman has taken part in titles for the big screen inside and outside her country, since in acting she has known how to shine like a diamond. She rose to fame in Hollywood after appearing in Tim Burton’s Big Fish. Other of her famous titles are “La Vie en Rose” (for which she won an Oscar), “Taxi”, “Inception”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “The Immigrant” and “Public Enemies”, among others. .

The interpreter comes from a family of artists, so the performing arts ran through her veins since she was in her mother’s womb. Jean-Claude Cotillard, actor, playwright and director, is her father: and Niseema Theillaud, actress and drama teacher, is her mother. She debuted as a performer when she was very young in one of her father’s works, according to Imdb.

He doesn’t want to leave for anyone

Marion Cotillard is, among many things, a tough one, as she is the only one who has so far won the Oscar for Best Actress for an interpretation in French, thanks to her leading role in “La Vie en Rose”, in 2007. In that film embodied the mythical singer Édith Piaf. Her other awards for that film include: a Golden Globe, Lumières Award, European Film Award and two Césars (the French Oscar).

Not satisfied with all this, for its beauty it was also taken into account. Throughout her career, she has worked with luxury brands such as Dior, with which she collaborated for 9 years on the “Lady Dior” campaign; and since 2020 she is the face of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance.

Magazines like Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, among others, have featured her on their covers due to the public’s continued interest in her.

To continue with the celebration for her anniversary, we will review some curiosities of this magnificent French diva.

Dedicated to the environment

Imdb explained that Marion is an environmentalist, something that led her to be one of the spokespersons for the environmental organization Greenpeace, since 2002. She is also an activist on climate change issues.

It seems like a lie

According to the specialized site, Cotillard was 6 months pregnant when the filming of the movie “Contagion” ended in 2011.

Opportunities swept away by the wind

Initially, she would play astronaut Ryan in “Gravity”, alongside George Clooney, but it was Sandra Bullock who finally got the role.

The same thing happened in a 2008 film, as she was considered for the role of Hanna Schmitz in “The Reader” after Nicole Kidman withdrew due to pregnancy. However, the role ultimately went to Kate Winslet.

born to surprise

Marion is also a talented singer and often performs under the name “Simone,” detailed the website 10 Facts About.