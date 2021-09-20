Selena Gomez advises you not to miss the special version of the “Baila Conmigo” video

Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro they gave a special performance of their collaborative single “Baila Conmigo” on the occasion of the 2021 edition of Lo Nuestro Award, held on Thursday 18 February.

The performance has been transformed into a special version video clip which you can admire below!

Speaking of featuring with the Puerto Rican singer, Sel told Billboard USA:

“I knew I wanted a male voice in ‘Baila Conmigo’ and I love Rauw’s; I think it brings the right amount of sensuality in the song. I must say that I was amazed by the response to the first two songs (‘Baila Conmingo’ and ‘De Una Vez’, ed). I put my heart and my soul in music and I wanted it to be perfect, so I’m very grateful. “

Selena Gomez will release her first EP in Spanish titled “Revelation” next March 12.

ph: press office