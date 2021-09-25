Selena Gomez, after De Una Vez announces new songs in Spanish

De Una Vez is the song that marked the comeback of the pop star. A few hours ago the voice of Lose You To Love Me announced the arrival of new music via a shared post on his profile Instagram that matters over two hundred and five million followers which make her one of the most followed celebrities in the world on the platform.

Selena Gomez: the announcement on Instagram

Selena Gomez sings in Spanish, the new single is De Una Vez

Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the most popular and loved internationally thanks to a career that has ranged between music, small screen and seventh art. In recent days, the pop star surprised fans by publishing De Una Vez which immediately received excellent acclaim, so much so that it currently has more than forty million views on YouTube.

Now, the singer seems ready to launch new music, according to what is shared on her profile Instagram with which he keeps his followers updated on career, work commitments and moments of relaxation with loved ones.

Indeed, Selena Gomez (PHOTO) shared an unpublished shot by writing: “Próximamente”. In a short time the photo has obtained great acclaim so as to count more than three and a half million likes. There is no further information on upcoming projects, but numerous fans have speculated about the arrival of new music, also in Spanish. At this point there is nothing left to do but wait to know all the future details.