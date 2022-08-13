Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino: the truth about their love rumor

Image Credit: Team Cobra/BACKGRID

Selena Gomez celebrated her big 30th birthday with an incredible trip to Italy where she partied on a yacht with an Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. With the couple spotted shopping and sightseeing in Capri days earlier, they quickly sparked romance rumors as fans wanted to know the 411 about their relationship. Source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena and Andrea certainly enjoy spending time together, but they never crossed the friend zone line.

“Selena and Andrea go back and have celebrated their birthday together many times before,” the insider said, referring to Selena’s 27th celebration. “They became close over the years after working together on In a dubious battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there is nothing romantic between them.

The source went on to say that Andrea is also close to Selena’s friend group, which makes it easier for them all to hang out. “They all had fun celebrating in Italy by eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, rafting banana boats and having fun,” the source added, before posting. conclude, “Selena doesn’t look Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them.

A second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Selena not only sees Andrea as a “good friend” to have fun with when she travels, but also as a source of business advice. ” Whenever she’s in Italy she usually runs into him, he’s a great tour guide,” the insider explained. “Now that she’s started producing more and is considering new projects, he’s also someone she comes into contact with for work. But whenever people wonder if it’s romantic between them, she’s quick to point out that they’re just friends. In 2019, one of HollywoodLife’s sources opened up about Selena and Andrea’s relationship after she painted Italian cities red on her 27th birthday. “Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there is no romance between them,” the insider shared. “However, friends would definitely not mind her dating someone like Andrea because he’s really nice, he’s handsome, he’s smart, he’s successful, in his thirties, etc. But at the moment nothing is happening between them and she is just enjoying her free time. .”