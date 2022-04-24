Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello had a few drinks together

Selena Gomez Y Camila Hair, two figures from the pop world, got together to have a few drinks and enjoy their friendship. The singers did not hesitate to upload some videos on TikTok.

The comments did not take long to appear. The followers already dream of a collaboration. “Listen Family lol”, was the description that Selena wrote in the post. Some time ago, Camila uploaded some stories in which she appeared listening “Lose You To Love Me”, Gomez song. “I’m late but Selena, what a beautiful, honest and healing song,” she said.

“Familia”, Camila Cabello’s new album

At the beginning of April, the Cuban artist launched her new and long-awaited production Family. With a very good response from fans and specialized critics, the album has important guest figures.

In “Bam Bam” is Ed Sheeran. A theme that quickly climbed the most important lists in the world. For his part, in “to the teeth” María Becerra collaborated. This third work by the former member of Fifth Harmony marks a return to his musical roots.

Camila Cabello: “I feel very proud to be Cuban”

Camila was born in Cojímar, a town about seven kilometers from Havana. Cuban mother and Mexican fathercommented that he is not surprised by the impact that the song “Patria y Vida” (Yotuel’s famous theme) had, because it carries a strong message in a forceful way.

“Let them know that they are not alone, and that the rest of the world is seeing how that government is treating its people,” he wrote on his networks some time ago for the Cuban people.

“I have a song from before the protests started. I had done a song with Yotuel, on my new album, whichue is called ‘Lola’”, explained Cabello about another of the album’s collaborations Family.

“That’s the power of music, and I’ve talked about it with Yotuel and Local Peoplewho are changing the history of Cuba and empowering people who have been under the influence of fear for so long”, described the singer to highlight the role played by her colleagues.

Camila Cabello, between cinema and music

The artist recently starred in the title role in Cinderella, his film debut in Hollywood. The musical film -which updates the famous story that was originally released in 1950- has a modern version.

She combined the look with a wavy hairstyle. (Photo: @camila_cabello).

“I feel very proud to be representing my Latin people and to be the vehicle for the incredible messages contained in this film that could be seen as feminist, because she is not waiting for the prince to save her, in fact it teaches how to defend what one wants. ”, maintained the artist.