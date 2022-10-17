Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, enemies? That’s not what this picture shows

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber here at October in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 16.

PEOPLE – Lily Collins, Olivia Wilde, but also George Clooney and Jessica Chastain. This Sunday, October 16, an incredible roster of stars gathered at the annual gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, in Los Angeles, but it was the presence of two celebrities in particular that tickled the people press, that of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber.

In a photo shared on photographer Tyrell Hampton’s Instagram account, we see them close to each other, cheek to cheek. One of the interpreter’s hands Good For You is placed on the mannequin’s leg. They look like two good friends. “ Plot twist ” (in French, ” Turnaround »), writes in legend the author of the picture.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you want to view this content, you can change your choices.

Rumors have been swirling about the two women for years, rumors that they hate each other ever since Hailey Bieber, formerly Hailey Baldwin, got together with singer Justin Bieber, ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez. Some also think that it would be at the origin of the break between the two artists.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2014 and then from 2017 to 2018, when Hailey Bieber started dating the Canadian singer. They got married the same year.

Even as Selena Gomez openly spoke of the “psychological violence” committed by Justin Bieber while she was with him, Hailey Bieber insisted on the absence of animosity towards her husband’s ex. Invited last September to the microphone of a podcast called Call Her Daddy, the model clarified that “ it’s not his style to interfere in someone’s relationship and that he was completely single when she met him.

Hailey Bieber feels attacked by Selena Gomez fans over the issue. And this, permanently. This prompted the singer to speak in stride. In a live TikTok, she asked them to stop behaving like this. The photo of this Sunday should contribute to it.

See also on The HuffPost :