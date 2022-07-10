Selena Gomez and her most chic look in Paris

Selena Gomez he is not afraid to bet on classic garments or trends from past decades, as he revealed during the world premiere of the second season of his successful series Only Murders in the Building, event in which she wore a dress with which she recalled the traditional metallic tones of the twenties, but which she brought to the present day with a design cut out. This ability of hers to combine the classic with the seasonal silhouettes was again present at Haute Couture Week in Paris, where she was received by a multitude of fans. The versatile artist arrived in the French capital exuding elegance and freshness with a casual two-piece set that, without a doubt, is inspired by the sophisticated and timeless style that was born from the hand of the movement mod in the 1960s.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Selena Gomez, the muse of inspiration to wear the strapless dress in trend

Selena Gomez apologizes to fans of Hailey Bieber, after accusing her of making fun of her

The pop star, who is a couple of weeks away from celebrating her 30th birthday, came to the call City of Light to talk about the new products of its brand Rare Beauty at a Sephora store. During the presentation, the actress caused a sensation with a black and white checkered suit, made up of a short-sleeved crop top and a mini skirt. The design belongs to the fashion house Alaia and is made of jacquard fabric.

To match her look, she wore a black heart-shaped bag “Le Coeur” from the winter-spring 2022 collection of the aforementioned brand. To complete her look, she opted for bright white high-heeled stilettos and left her hair down straight, partially slicked back with a slight volume that further accentuated that sixties vibe, a style we’ve already seen her adopt in red carpets for awards or movie premieres.

As for jewelry, Selena Gomez He opted for pieces from the Maison Messika. In addition to wearing large earrings, she wore Divine Enigma rings, accessories that are part of the Beyond The Light High Jewelry collection, which pays homage to Ancient Egypt under the vision of Valérie Messika.

SEE GALLERY

The singer, who has always been characterized by her willingness to take pictures and maintain close contact with her fans, stopped to greet all those who were waiting for her at the entrance of the store. As she passed through the Parisian streets, she was very smiling and cheerful, as the press and her followers on social networks have recorded.

Selena Gomez confesses how much wearing makeup affected her since she was 7 years old

This has been his most recent public appearance after his participation in the premiere of the second installment of the series in which he stars alongside the renowned comedians Steve Martin Y Martin Short. Not forgetting her unexpected presence at Britney Spears’ wedding, which took place in early June, where she posed alongside stars like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

SEE GALLERY

Selena Gomez’s latest big release

Over the last few years, it has become a style benchmark in the industry due to its impeccable taste and versatility. Not only does she have a great sense for fashion, she has also established herself as a strong fighter against beauty canons and stereotypes.

In fact, her Rare Beauty makeup line -a vegan and cruelty-free brand- was born from the idea of ​​enhancing people’s natural beauty, as well as spreading a message of self-love and acceptance. At the end of June, she presented The Kind Words, a new collection that includes a set of soft matte lipsticks and eyeliners.

SEE GALLERY



