Selena Gomez could make history if she is nominated for an Emmy Award

According to the American media Variety, Selena Gomez can make history at the Emmys with a possible nomination for the acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Buildingthe magazine bets that the artist be nominated for Best Comedy Actress.

If this happens, she will join a select group of Latin American artists who have been nominated in this category in the more than 78 years of the awards, including Rita Moreno in 1983 for 9 to 5 and América Ferrera who won in 2007 for Ugly Betty and received another nomination in 2008.

Also, the show has a high chance of being nominated for a comedy series. For Selena it would be quite important, since she would become the first Latina nominated in both categories in the same year. In addition, it would be the second nominee for best comedy series after Salma Hayek for Ugly Betty in 2007.

With his first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for his EP RevelationA possible Emmy nomination (or two) for Gomez would put her on a very select list of women who have been nominated for both in the same year, including Lauren Bacall, Glenn Close and Meryl Streep.

The long-awaited second season will premiere on June 28, one day after the voting period for Emmy nominations ends.