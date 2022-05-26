Selena Gomez debuts on “Saturday Night Live” imitating Miley Cyrus! | Movistar Humor

Next Saturday, May 28, the actress and singer Selena Gómez will host “Saturday Night Live”, with Post Malone in the musical section. At Movistar Fest (Saturdays, 10:00 p.m.) and available on demand.





Alicia Marin 05/26/2022





Live comedy, sketches and live music are the ingredients of “Saturday night Live”, the most famous comedy show on American television. With 86 Emmys (and with the highest number of nominations for a program: 306), including the 5 awards obtained in the last edition, there is no actor, actress or singer who can resist stepping on the set of Lorne Michaels.

East Saturday May 28 the “Saturday Night Live” will have as presenter Selena Gomez, which debuts on the show on the occasion of the premiere of the second season of the series “Only murders in the building” (available on Disney + from June 28). In addition, the last EP of the singer and actress, “Revelation” was nominated for a Grammy Award.





In his opening monologue, among other humorous comments, Selena Gomez will confess to asking her friend Miley Cyrus for advicea regular on the show, and will reveal what he had told her, imitating his characteristic southern accent: “Be yourself and have fun”.

In the musical section, the singer, rapper, producer and composer Post Malone He will present his long-awaited fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache”, which will be released on June 3.





In addition, we advance that the actress natasha lyonne Y michelle zaunerleader of “Japanese Breakfast”, will be the protagonists of the last program of the season (Saturday June 4 on Movistar Plus +). The actress, who recently premiered the second season of the comedy “Russian Doll” (available on Netflix), makes her debut as a host. She also does Zauner fronting her indie pop band. The group will present their album “Jubilee”, released a year ago.