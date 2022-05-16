Selena Gomez goes (temporarily) to the blonde club

Celebrities love to experiment with their hair. Lately, there are many ‘celebrities’ who have opted to give a 180º turn to their image and abandon their brown hair in favor of a lighter shade. At her time, María Pedraza surprised us with a flattering blonde hair, although weeks later she returned to her natural hair. The latest to join the blonde club have been Millie Bobby Brown and Selena Gomez, although in the case of the latter it has been somewhat temporary.

The singer and actress, who will be Cara Delevingne’s girlfriend in the second season of ‘Only Murders in The Building’, has made her debut as a presenter of ‘Saturday night Live’. In one of the scenes of the program, Selena has appeared with very long blonde hair with which she was incredible.

This change of ‘look’ has a trick, because it has been achieved thanks to a wig. Well, the singer is not going to need to sign the best products to take care of her blonde hair because she has already returned to her usual hair. After her debut on the show, Selena Gomez took off her wig and recovered her flattering brown ‘bob’, one of the fashionable haircuts in 2022 for which celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian have also opted.

Selena Gomez is a big fan of blonde hair. In mid-2021, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer temporarily ditched her brown hair for platinum blonde, a shade she had experimented with years ago (in 2017).

Will you dare to dye your hair this shade again? We would love to see it, because the truth is that she looks amazing on him.

