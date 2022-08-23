Selena Gomez hits with green nails thanks to the dirty martini manicure

Selena Gomez surprises us and takes the green nails in a revolutionary green tone that many know as manicure dirty martini.

The technique of nail art receives this name (which in Spanish would be dirty martini manicure) because it recreates the exact color of the olive present in that famous cocktail. Recall that many claim that it was the favorite drink of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, famous for abolishing Prohibition and for offering this drink to Soviet leader Stalin. Beyond the history, what we want you to keep in mind is the color: When preparing this cocktail, the original olive acquires a much greener shadecaused precisely by the addition of brine.

Leaving aside the bar, we must emphasize that we saw singer Selena Gomez wearing a Dirty Martini Manicure, with her nails painted green thanks to her famous stylist, Tom Bachick. It was he, in fact, who posted the singer’s hands on his Instagram profile Love You Like A Love Song.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Who is Tom Bachik?

First of all, let’s say that Tom Bachick is the celebrity nail expert. However, he is already a true star. His client list includes, of course, Selena Gomez; and there is also the superstar Jennifer Lopezalways impeccably manicured by the artist.

In fact, Tom Bachick he dreamed of being a graphic designer, but in the early 1990s, when he and his wife were expecting their first child and the recession was raging, his life project fell apart: ‘The idea of ​​the starving artist who lives in the back of a van mounted on a skateboard was not very suitable for raising a family,’ says the nail artist.

So he harnessed his passion for graphics and airbrushing to become manicurist. After winning nail contests around the world, she began to get noticed and work for the biggest magazines and the most prestigious brands. From there, he began to accumulate a list of top clients and became one of the most important names in the business. world of nail design

Selena Gomez’s green nails

But back to the selena gomez manicure. The olive green is in perfect harmony with the nail trends of the next season, which, in fact, will resume the natural tones: from beige to light brown, from mustard yellow to green Forest.

The point is that, after a wave of vitamin and fluo colors that revolutionized our makeup routines and that served to recover positivity after a difficult period, now there is a renewed need to have warm tones and soft atmospheres, nuances that remind us of contact with nature and the rhythm of the seasons. Voila: Forest Green, Olive Green or Dirty MartiniThey are the colors of the moment.