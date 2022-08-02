Selena Gomez in a new Working Girl?

1980s nostalgia is all the rage in Hollywood. After the success of Top Gunthe 20th Century studio is developing a project for a new adaptation of the film working girl, starring Selena Gomez. According to an article published Tuesday on the site Deadline.

Luc Boulanger

The Press

The famous singer and actress, who is currently working on two other series (Only Murders in the Building and Selena+Chef) is still in negotiations with the Major to get one of the lead roles.

The plot of the 1988 film revolves around an ambitious young secretary from Staten Island. After a skiing accident with her naughty boss, she pretends to be her, nailed to her bed, to climb the ladder in Manhattan. Ilana Pena (Diary of a Future President) will adapt the scenario. The new version of the film will likely premiere on Hulu.

Released in 1988, working girl, by Mike Nichols, stars Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver, Harrison Ford and Joan Cusack. The film was not only one of the hits of that year, grossing over $100 million at the North American box office, but it also earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Picture, best actress for Griffith and supporting roles for Cusack and Weaver.