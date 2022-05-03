Selena Gomez launches mental health campaign with “Rare Beauty”

Selena Gomez shared on Instagram the launch of her new mental health campaign, “Your words matter” (“Your words matter”).

The campaign aims to “educate about the power of words when talking about mental health” and is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company, “RareBeauty“, Y Mental Health First Aid, according to Billboard.

The “Lose you to love me” singer wrote in the caption of her post: “Join @RareBeauty for Rare Beauty Awareness Month! Mental health as we share resources and raise awareness about the power of words throughout the month on IG and RareBeauty.com/RareImpact Together we can break the stigma.”

Gomez also shared a screenshot of her notes app with a detailed message about how words can affect mental health:

“Words can be a barrier for people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health. Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we became aware of the words we use…because they matter. Even in my own TikTok video, I now realize that my words matter and can have a powerful impact. Like all of you, I am learning every day. We can have a slip, and that’s fine, the important thing is that we try to do better and give each other compassion”.

“Rare Beauty” shared an infographic that highlights the ways people can change their language when talking about mental health. Some examples include saying “a person who has bipolar disorder” instead of “a bipolar person” and saying “a person who committed suicide” instead of “someone who committed suicide.”

Text: Yashira C.