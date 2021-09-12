Selena Gomez misses Taylor Swift, as she posts unedited photos with the BFF

One of the most bitter things about this period in which we respect distances and restrictions to do our part in containing the spread of coronavirus, is the fact that we cannot see our closest friends in person.

Also to Selena Gomez miss meeting up with her best friend: Taylor Swift!

The 28-year-old artist made it known by posting some souvenir photo by Taylena: in fact, we see her, the BFF and one of Tay Tay’s cats, Benjamin (the same one that appears in the video “ME!” and that the star had adopted after falling in love with him on the set).

“I miss this one here“wrote Sel in the caption, implying that he hasn’t seen the 31-year-old singer from” Evermore “in a while.

Selena Gomez lately is based in New York, where she is shooting the new series that sees her protagonist Only Murders in the Building.

Taylor Swift’s last appearance was ai Grammy Awards 2021 which were held in Los Angeles on March 14 and in which won the Album of the Year title with “Folklore“.

Loading... Advertisements

via GIPHY

Taylena have been BFFs for more than a decade: it all started in 2008, when they were both dating a Jonas Brothers.

Sel frequented Nick and Taylor was staying with Joe: “Something clicked between us and [la nostra amicizia] it’s the best thing we’ve had from those relationships“the singer had told of”Revelation“years later a KIIS FM UK.

If you miss yours or your BFF too, you can take an example from Selena Gomez and let her know by posting a photo of you on social media: we are sure she will appreciate it very much!

ph: getty images