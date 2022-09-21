Selena Gomez Reveals ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary Release Date – Movie News

The wait is over! The documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, which aims to present the darkest side in the career of the Texan actress and singer, finally has a premiere date and first preview in the Apple TV Plus catalog.

Selena Gomez became one of the biggest young stars of our time, who has shown her artistic talent on musical stages and within the recording sets in movies and series such as spy kids 3 Y The Wizards of Waverly Place. However, the road to fame It has been darker than it seems and this is what the documentary seeks to explore Selena Gomez: My Mind & Meexclusive to Apple TV+.

Through social networks the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building Y Arthur and Maltazard’s Revenge shared the first trailer of the first documentary that focuses on the many challenges he has faced all these years. “Sometimes we don’t understand each other and it’s hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life”Gomez wrote.

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ is coming exclusively to Apple TV Plus.



The clip, barely 30 seconds long, is accompanied by a soft piano melody that shows a collage of videos where you can see Selena Gomez in happy moments and in others not so much, even at different times crying becomes the true protagonist in the life of the actress of In the Shadow of the Mountain Y The dead don’t die.

On the other hand, the release date for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Meproduction directed by Alek Keshishian that will arrive on November 4 globally exclusively to the Apple TV Plus catalog.

The documentary was directed by Alek Keshishian.



Through the years, Selena Gomez has been criticized for her physical appearance, the choice of her love relationships and of course, for her past as a television starwhich is why he has constantly used his social networks to send messages of acceptance and, incidentally, confront his detractors.