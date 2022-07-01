Selena Gómez reveals what she feels with the second season of her series

Nowadays, Selena Gomez is one of the most recognized actresses and singers in the world. and now, she has shown that she will not only stay as the former girl Disney, Well, the second season of her criminal comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is about to be released, a series that she herself produces along with two co-stars.

During an interview for ‘The Times’, the 29-year-old actress wanted to talk about what this second opportunity with the production represents for her: “I enjoy making people laugh. I am very happy that I can make other people feel good. That’s all people want sometimes. And what they need” he commented.

The truth is that her work has been impeccable, in the second episode of the second season the singer’s character must destroy a statue of herself and then kiss a woman who is played by Cara Delevingne.

“It was actually quite strange. I think everyone has a time in their life where they want to get rid of their past and all the things that have happened. I didn’t contribute to the writing of that scene, but I certainly understood it. And it felt great to destroy that”, he confessed while announcing that the production will be available from June 28 on the Hulu platforms in the United States or on Star in Latin America.

In fact, the scene in which she talks with her close friend Cara, was lent so that she received several comments where his fans claimed that between them there was something more than a friendshipa rumor that his own followers have fed over the years.