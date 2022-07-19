Selena Gomez, the fullness of a consecrated star

What is Selena Gomez’s sin? “Pleasing everyone,” she said in an interview with Efe. Although, today, at 30 years old and several struggles for her health and multiple successes behind her back, it seems that the Mexican-American artist is finally pleased with herself.

And it is that Selena Gomez, at this point, needs no introduction: former Disney girl, youth idol, Latin icon, multifaceted artist; she has 337 million followers on Instagram and a lot of history to go through.

DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD, EARLY VOCATION.

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. With Mexican blood from her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, she is also the daughter of American theater actress Mandy Teefey (Cornett), who had her when she was only 16 years old.

She has a half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, the result of her mother’s marriage, separated from Ricardo, with Brian Teefey. Selena, as a child, reproached her mother for her divorce because she “wanted a family with parents who were together,” as she explained to the Huffington Post, something that she later felt guilty about.

“My mother sacrificed her whole life for me,” said the artist, assuring that Mandy “had three jobs at the same time”, so her childhood was humble: “we ran out of gas and had to walk to the store to buy spaghetti to a dollar,” he told the blogger Perez Hilton.

But, despite the adversities, and perhaps due to maternal inheritance, Selena’s artistic vocation woke up very early. In 2002, she already had her first role in the series ‘Barney & Friends’.

Many others followed, including ‘Hannah Montana’. Until in 2007 she got her role that would catapult her to fame as ‘Disney Girl’ and youth icon: ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

As a singer, she began to grow after interpreting the main song of said series, and did the same with more soundtracks of Disney Channelin addition to starring in some movies for the network.

She spent time with her own boy band, ‘Selena Gomez & The Scene’, to finally take off solo and become one of the the most relevant singers of recent times.

FROM DISNEY TO HEAVEN BETWEEN HEARTS.

Little by little, he was also breaking with that eternal label of disney girl and building her own image: “I lost a bit of my inner child” she confessed to ‘Awards Chatter’ from ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

In addition to being an actress and singer, Selena Gomez became increasingly persecuted for her relationship with the singer Justin Bieber. She had previously had an affair with Nick Jonasfrom the ‘Jonas Brothers’.

And, subsequently, Gomez has dated the singer The WeekndDJ Zedd, singer Charlie Puth, or basketball player Jimmy Butler, and there were even rumors of an affair with Chris Evans. Currently everything points to a possible relationship with actor Nat Wolff.

But the couple he formed with Bieber, in which they had several breakups and reconciliations, was one of the most idealized by fans. years after his end and with Bieber married to haley baldwin, many are still waiting for the return of ‘Jelena’. According to Selena, “it was a very difficult breakup,” or so she told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

as it has been difficult his fight against lupusa disease that, in addition to physical problems, has affected Gomez’s mental health, who has had to withdraw from stages and spotlights throughout his career: “I thought I had lost everything,” he said in “People” magazine.

The singer even required a kidney transplant donated by her friend and actress Francia Raísa: “I think she should have won this award for saving my life,” said Selena upon receiving Billboard Woman of the Year.

Gomez has her own foundation to help in the fight against lupus and recently founded a company, ‘Wondermind’, dedicated to mental fitness. In addition, he revealed on ‘Good Morning America’ that in order to improve his mental health he had spent “four years without going online.”

SHINE AS ALWAYS.

Selena Gomez also has her background as a businesswoman (she owns the makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’) and a producer (in fact, she produced the hit ’13 Reasons Why’). She has also been an advertising image for brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Pantene.

Currently, he is part of the cast of the series of Disney Plus ‘Only Murders in the Building’, of which she is also an executive producer. In fiction, her character maintains an affair with another played by Cara Delevigne, and a kiss between the two has gone viral on the networks.

However, despite the success of the series, which in its first season has already been nominated for 2022 Emmy AwardsSelena is the only fictional protagonist who has been left out of the nominations.

But Selena seems focused on enjoying this stage of her life: “I’m so open and I love what I do so much… I’m just in a very good time and place, and I’m enjoying it,” she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

In addition, the singer and actress was one of the star guests in britney spears wedding: “It was a perfect day for love and I wish Britney nothing but happiness and joy,” Gomez told “Entertainment Tonight.”

In addition, Selena, who recently suffered the intrusion of a fan in her house (luckily she was in a scare), has also announced through a Tiktok video-selfie that new music coming soon. Therefore, it seems that she is more active than ever.

“I love my work. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old. I do not know how to do another thing. And I’ll keep doing it until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day”, said Selena in her interview.

And, at the moment, he is celebrating both his 30th birthday and those words: he continues to shine.