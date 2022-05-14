Selena Gomez to debut on Saturday Night Live

“Mom, I think I made it. So grateful and excited.” With this message, the singer and actress Selena Gómez confirmed her debut as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live, this May 14. She will thus join a long list of celebrities who have made an appearance on one of the programs seen in the United States, such as Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Cameron Diaz and Gerald Buttler.

Selena said that Post Malone will also participate as the musical guest. The reactions of fans eagerly awaiting the program were immediately added. “We just know this is going to be ICONIC. I can not wait!” wrote a follower while the mother of the actress, Mandy Teefey, expressed: “You are going to own this! You have overcome it love.

Her friend, the Grammy winner, Camila Cabello, also reacted with the phrase “YESSSS BITCH”. Everyone celebrated this achievement in Gomez’s career, who follows the example of other celebrities who have shown off with funny and impeccable monologues, including Steve Martin, who has appeared on the program at least 15 times, a little less than Alec Alec Baldwin; and Martin Short who has been to the show about three times.

“First of all they are legends and they constantly make me laugh. They make me feel included, they read me the news every day, they just give me advice, they are the best, “said the famous in a past interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The star herself said she was trying to learn the most from Martin as well as Short long before accepting this challenge.

“They have taught me a lot about comedy. They have a humor that no longer exists! Is the best. I love seeing what they do, being a part of it and trying to live up to it,” Gomez said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as quoted by US Weekly.

Selena recently starred in a controversy for allegedly making fun of the wife of her ex-partner, singer Justin Bieber, Hailey. It all started with a video posted by the model on TikTok where she shared various skincare tips. Before long, Selena did her own thing with a recording of her doing her facial routine, including raising her eyebrows and other gestures that many thought mimicked the model’s. Selena denied making fun of Hailey but at the same time she apologized for the controversy.