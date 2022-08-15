Selena Gomez Wears Pink Nails That Will Convince You To Join Barbiecore

If it’s about nail, Selena Gomez it’s an inspiration to follow (in case you didn’t have it on your radar yet). For a normal day, the actress usually uses enamels naked, sheer and transparent, applying elegant techniques such as nail milkythe French tip and the finish no makeup. For more special days, use vibrant colors ranging from green slime to orange, and it is common to see it with different shades of red and brown with which it combines its lipstick. No matter the shade, his hands always look perfect!

And as expected, Queen Sel was not far behind with the trend barbie core and has joined her wearing a barbie pink manicure very much in his style. Do you want to see how he did it? Keep reading, because if you like discreet, cute and impeccable decorations, these will be the ones for you! nail What will you ask for in your next appointment in the salon!

Selena Gomez’s Pink Barbie Nails You’ll Want To Do Too

The barbie core not just limited to classic bubblegum pinkbut has opened the possibility to a whole range of shades that are in trend, such as the baby pink, fuscia, neon, metallic and more. Of all these possibilities, Selena Gomez chose the color that fully represents her cute and romantic personality, and decided to wear her nails in a pastel pink.

This is the Barbie pink nail version that Selena Gomez has declared as the prettiest and most understated. Instagram @tombachik

‘Selena Gomez is a barbie girls living in a barbie world‘ wrote Tom Bachik, the trusted celebrity manicurist who brought his nail barbie core (and that also decorates the hands of Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello). In its postwe can notice the delicate pink colour creamy that matches Sel’s pants, but we also notice a detail: although the tone looks like cupcake frosting, the result is not too cute nor childish, and this is thanks to the shape of the nail.

That’s how it is, Selena took a risk with some long nails with a semi-square tip that, thanks to its angularity and length, make the tone look much more polished, chic, mature and even sexy. If this also happens to you with pastel glazes and you don’t usually use them because you don’t want to look ‘too feminine or like 15 years old’, you have to apply this little trick from the creator of Rare Beauty!