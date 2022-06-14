Selena Gomez went to Britney Spears’ Zara wedding (and we think it’s an excellent idea)

Britney Spears and her now husband, Sam Aghari, they said yes to each other last Thursday at the house they share in Los Angeles. The couple was very well accompanied by many familiar faces. In the photos that we have been able to see, we have made zoom to the look of Selena Gomez and we have realized that it is from Zara. The artist has shown with her look that she can wear a low cost design and be the most elegant wedding guest.

Day by day we are seeing more photos of the britney spears weddingfull of familiar faces like Drew Barrymore, Madonna or the designer donatella versace.

Leaving aside the ceremony of the iconic singer, we focus on the look by Selena Gomez. A styling simple but groundbreaking, from our favorite low cost brand. The singer has stood out for a suit made up of tweezers wide lega strapless corset and a blazer crossed with pockets on the front flaps, all from Zara. A set in blue klein that is still available on the website of the Spanish firm.

where to buy Selena Gomez’s look?

As we have said before, the complete outfit is from Zara. With the sales just around the corner, it is very likely that it will soon sell out.

Blazer with buttons (79.95 euros).Zara

Straight pants (39.95 euros).Zara

Straight neckline bustier (29.95 euros).Zara

