Selena Gomez’s grandmother puts her granddaughter in a bind

Selena Gomez just turned 30 with a successful career. She recently premiered the second season of her series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and launched a new collection of her makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’. She has not only shown her talent for the entertainment business but also for cosmetics. Precisely demonstrating the use of her products on social networks, the actress’s grandmother put her in a bind by asking her granddaughter an imprudent question.

Selena Gomez’s grandmother made her spend an embarrassing moment during the recording of a video for Tik Tok. Although the actress is very jealous of her private life and always keeps the media out of her personal life, the grandmother asked her about a mysterious boy in the middle of the video, to the point that the artist stopped the video, although she left it posted on social network.

The interpreter of ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’ wanted to share her makeup routine with all her followers, with the new products of her firm ‘Rare Beauty’. She was in the company of her ‘nana’, as she affectionately calls her grandmother. At that moment the lady asks “How did you end up with that boy?” The question took Gómez by surprise, who had a rather funny reaction, because he could not help but laugh at the question while recording and with his eyes he showed how surprised he was. “I’ll tell you in a second,” was the answer he gave to the question, letting it be known that he would not talk about it before the cameras.

Internet users quickly filled the social network with messages asking him to tell the full story and say the name of the mysterious boy his grandmother referred to. “What boy?”; finish what?”; “Grandma giving us the secret”, are some of the comments that can be read on the singer’s TikTok account. Selena Gomez has been very secretive about her love life in recent years. So it is an enigma to know who her loving grandmother was talking about. He could have been referring to his last relationship in 2017 with The Weeknd; to the mediatic romance of her with Justin Bieber shortly after or to the rumors that she was dating Chris Evans last year. Some Internet users pointed out that it could be Nat Wolff, with whom he has been seen on some outings. However, the artist has not responded to this, she only published the funny video accompanied by the text: “I have no words.”

The artist has a fortune of almost 100 million dollars, she is also the image of several advertising brands that guarantee sales because Selena Gómez is also a fashion icon. His firm ‘Rare Beauty’ continues to grow and expand its product portfolio. She is also an ambassador for mental health and created the ‘Rare Impact Fund’, a foundation that raises funds to subsidize medical treatment for low-income people. Despite her brilliant artistic success and although her grandmother asks her on social networks, the actress keeps secret, for now, who has stolen her heart.