Selena Gomez’s manicure for a more elegant look

Selena Gomez (29) always has new beauty trends on her radar and imposes them from her social networks. As in one of her last posts on Instagram where she shows her manicure dark green color

As one of the new and most powerful showcases, fashion trends find a young audience, thirsty for inspiration, admiring these celebrities, always attentive to what is worn. For this reason, we bring the focus closer to this American singer who knew how to make herself adored by the public and always delight us with a fresh, authentic and elegant look.

Let’s see what it brings when it comes to producing and glazing the nails to see us even more beautiful.

Selena Gomez’s manicure: matching with precious stones

Emerald green or jade green enamel with matching hands. Source. Instagram Selena Gomez

In a post that garnered 7,193,405 likes, Selena Gomez showed her dark jade enamel nails in the foreground.

Green is a color that has hit hard in recent years. Much more, in this one, since it became fashionable thanks to Bottega Veneta invading the catwalks with its sandals and jackets, from its lightest range in grass green to the darkest of the shades of this range.

Fashionistas, influencers and celebrities from all over the world have adopted it as their favorite color this season and the one to come. The trend is to create harmonic or composé looks, following the popularity of jewelery in these tones. Turquoises, emeralds or jade itself are excuses to combine with fashion and of course with manicure!

Fabulous! Source. Instagram

It is a quick and subtle resource but not for that with less effect. It adds elegance, distinction and that different air that we like to bring so much when we have an event or a different meeting.

A) Yes, Selena Gomez she delighted us on Instagram with an incredible look she wore to the SAG Awards, where she wore an Oscar de la Renta piece and a million dollar Bvulgari diamond choker necklace with matching earrings. To complete, her emerald ring that matched perfectly with the dark green tone of her manicure.

The advantage of this range for nails is that it refines, lengthens and rejuvenates the hands by giving the effect that the skin is even lighter than it is, in contrast to the nails dark and very delicate.

Although it is a discreet shade, it attracts attention and is super glam.

The truth is that there is a tendency to imitate rhinestones to enamel the nails. Dark jade, light jade, amethyst, quartz and virtually any gem can be translated into the color of the manicure.

Many of these shades involve enameling with translucent lacquers and always a lot of shine. It is a powerful proposal to add the shine of a stone multiplied by each nail and, on top of that, show off a ring “in tune”.

And of course, as there are lighter and darker jades on the market, you can play with the enamels to imitate the same tone or play with a lighter or darker one. Selena looked for an identical one!

Her choice of top coat was extra shimmery so they would stand out like jewels all over her hand. This harmonic and matching outfit creates an elegant air allied to any last-minute event without involving super productions that take hours to prepare.

What do you think of this trick? Selena Gomez to highlight your hands? Recreate her style to have this spectacular manicure matching your rings!