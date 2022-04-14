Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s manicure for a more elegant look

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Selena Gomez (29) always has new beauty trends on her radar and imposes them from her social networks. As in one of her last posts on Instagram where she shows her manicure dark green color

As one of the new and most powerful showcases, fashion trends find a young audience, thirsty for inspiration, admiring these celebrities, always attentive to what is worn. For this reason, we bring the focus closer to this American singer who knew how to make herself adored by the public and always delight us with a fresh, authentic and elegant look.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what Emma Roberts’ mansion looks like, to which she just moved in Hollywood

5 mins ago

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky separated? The rumor swells in the United States!

7 mins ago

Ninel Conde publishes an exclusive photo of Only Fans showing off her statuesque figure

15 mins ago

David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Dardenne brothers at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button