Selena Gomez’s project that can help many people

The conversation about mental health and the importance of taking care of our emotions for our own and collective well-being has become more and more normalized. Selena Gomez is one of the most concerned artists in this field, for which she has created initiatives that contribute to expanding mental health services to young people in schools and educational settings. That is why she has just launched a new campaign that includes a beautiful sweatshirt in an exclusive design, the proceeds of which will be used to benefit young people who desperately need access to support, education and mental health services.

The artist has just launched a campaign called “Your words matter” through its Instagram account to raise awareness about words that people use when talking about mental health, and how jokes and jokes about mental illness can stigmatize or belittle people living with the conditions.



In May it is celebrated Mental Health Awareness Monthdate you wanted to take advantage of Selena Gomez to start this new educational campaign ‘Rare Impact by Rare Beauty x Mental Health First Aid’ on how to talk about mental health.

“Words can be a barrier for people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental healthGomez wrote on her Instagram. “A lot of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, and it’s time we became aware of the words we use…because they matter.”

The artist’s signature, ‘Rare Beauty’ is focused on continuing to raise money for her Rare Impact Fund, which seeks to expand mental health services for young people. To that end, the beauty line has also launched a limited edition crew neck sweatshirt, available now, to celebrate the new campaign. It is an oversize garment in black with embroidered letters, whose price is 38 euros, and with which the artist herself has posed on networks with a very casual look.

Two years ago Selena Gomez created the Rare Impact Fund, an organization to which she donates one percent of all ‘Rare Beauty’ sales. The organization aims to raise $100 million over the next decade, with the goal of supporting organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools.



In addition to this, recently the former Disney girl announced a partnership with MTV Entertainment to host the first Mental Health Youth Action Forum, in coordination with the Joe Biden administration, on Wednesday, May 18, in Washington. The goal is to bring together 30 young mental health activists, alongside organizations, brands, government agencies and cultural leaders to encourage people in need to seek mental health support. “As an advocate for mental health, I am delighted to join forces with MTV Entertainment along with my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of de-stigmatize mental health through positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being”, he expressed Selena Gomez it’s a statement.