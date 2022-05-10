Selvin Brown and Said Martínez will whistle the first leg semifinals of the National League
The National League announced how the arbitration quartets that will deliver justice in the first leg semifinals of the tournament are formed Closure 2022.
marathon will open the big event on Wednesday at 7:06 pm receiving the Royal Spain at the Olympic Stadium, in San Pedro Sula.
In the other side, Motagua will host the match against Olympia to be held on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
For the sampedrano derby, the central referee will be the capital Selvin Brownaccompanied by attendees Roney Salinas Y Gerson Orellana. The fourth member is the experienced Armando Castro.
In the national classic, meanwhile, Said Martínez was appointed as the main referee, always accompanied by Walter Lopez as a joint standard bearer for Juan Carlos Otero. The fourth referee is Nelson Salgado.
QUARTETS OF THE IDA SEMIFINALS
-Wednesday 7:06 pm Marathon vs Real Spain, Olympic Stadium:
Central: Selvin Brown
Assistant 1: Roney Salinas
wizard 2: Gerson Orellana
Four Referee: Armando Castro
-Thursday 7:00 pm Motagua vs. Olimpia, National Stadium:
CentralSaid Martinez
Assistant 1: Walter Lopez
Wizard 2: Juan Carlos Otero
Four Referee: Nelson Salgado