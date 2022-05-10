Selvin Brown and Said Martínez will whistle the first leg semifinals of the National League

2022-05-10

The National League announced how the arbitration quartets that will deliver justice in the first leg semifinals of the tournament are formed Closure 2022.

marathon will open the big event on Wednesday at 7:06 pm receiving the Royal Spain at the Olympic Stadium, in San Pedro Sula.

In the other side, Motagua will host the match against Olympia to be held on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.