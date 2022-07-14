Senators approve in second reading Law of Extinction of Domain

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Senate of the Republic approved in second reading the project of Domain Forfeiture Law after tense debates where each partisan bloc expressed its opinion.

The project will now go to the Chamber of Deputies to be known and it is expected that it will not be sent to a commission, since it was studied by a bicameral commission.

Before approval, the senators engaged in a debate on the content of the bill, coming to propose various modifications, but only approving one.

The debates began with the position of the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Yvan Lorenzo, who clarified that they would only vote for the piece if it was declared organic.

The Force of the People, through the Senator Bautista Rojas Gomez, He also pointed out that he would not be in favor of the project, since he considered that the mix is ​​full of errors.

On the other hand, the legislators of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) were almost entirely in favor of it.

The vote concluded with 20 votes in favor and 8 against, including that of the official senator from La Romana, Iván Silva.

The project that was debated in a bicameral commission which, in turn, was pressured by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader’s central objective is to regulate the process of extinction of ownership of illicit assets and establish the procedure that allows said institute to be effective.

The piece of legislation

In essence, the action ofdomain extinction” consists of the judicial declaration of the extinction of the right of property, control, disposition or possession over goods that have been acquired through the fruit of illicit activities or contrary to the law.

Among the illicit acts susceptible to domain extinction appear the illegal trafficking of drugs, controlled substances, humans, people, organs and weapons; offenses related to terrorism; child pornography, kidnapping, extortion, currency counterfeiting, among others.

With regard to the validity period, the article 10 on prescriptionestablishes that the domain extinction action will have a prescription of 20 years.

The legislative piece also establishes what will be the powers and actions of the Public Ministry with respect to a situation in which a domain forfeiture trial can be applied.

Destination and distribution of goods

One aspect that limits the bill is that referring to the destination of the illicit assets seized after achieving a judgment decision on the domain forfeiture trial.

In this sense, it establishes that once those relating to preferential rights have been resolved, administrative expenses or the balance of debts have been deducted, as well as those assets that are harmful to society have been incinerated or destroyed, the remainder will be distributed in favor of the Dominican State “in in accordance with the law governing the administration and disposal of assets seized and abandoned in criminal proceedings and in domain forfeiture trials.”

However, the law has not yet been approved and therefore provides that the assets remain unavailable under the control and the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance.

This law will enter into force twelve months after the date of its publication, in order to promote the budget authorization, according to the last article of the project.