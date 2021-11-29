Separated by the Nazis, two friends meet again 82 years later thanks to Spielberg

They said goodbye before fleeing Germany when they were 9 years old. The testimony after the meeting: “Four days together of shopping, talking and drinking champagne”

Ana Maria Wahrenberg And Betty Grebenschikoff, childhood friends and classmates, in May 1939 greeted each other in the schoolyard they attended in Germany. The Nazis were in power and their families – both Jewish – were soon to be forced to flee respectively to Chile and Shanghai. The two friends met again 82 years later in the United States thanks to a non-profit organization founded by the director Steven Spielberg. Women today are 91 years old.

Ana Maria and Betty had last seen each other when they were 9 years old. In some interviews released to testify to their memory of the Holocaust, both women had referred to childhood friendships. After 8 decades of wondering what happened to their friend, the two women met in person in a hotel room in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 5. Spielberg’s organization, the USC Shoah Foundation, is committed to recording and preserving audiovisual memories of Holocaust survivors. It was possible to trace the old friendship from a comparison of the statements made by the two women.

Betty was among 20,000 European Jews who managed to take refuge in Shanghai, before the Nazis deported them to concentration camps. Ana Maria’s family instead fled to Santiago, Chile. The two women had tried in vain for years to contact each other, but only when the Spielberg foundation noticed the similarities between the two stories, it was possible to allow their friends to talk to each other. again, first in a video call and then in person.

“It was like coming home,” Betty Grebenschikoff confided to the Washington Post after meeting her old friend. “It was always on my mind. We had this feeling, as if we really belonged to each other, ”added the woman. “It was very emotional,” said Ana Maria Wahrenberg after the meeting. “It was as if we had never been apart. It is very special that two people, after 82 years, still love each other ”.

The two women, both widows, said they then spent four days together shopping, talking, eating and drinking champagne. “We’re not the girls we were when we were nine, that’s for sure, but we kept giggling like we were little girls,” Grebenschikoff told American reporters. “It was a great joy for both of us”.

