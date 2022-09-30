September says goodbye in theaters with the re-release of ‘Avatar’, thirteen years later, and of ‘Argentina 1985’

MADRID, 30 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS TELEVISION) –

September says goodbye with the re-release of ‘Avatar’, the blockbuster film by James Cameron that returns to theaters thirteen years after its original release to pave the way for what will be its long-awaited sequel announced for December. ‘Argentina 1985’, the film by Santiago Miter chosen to represent his country in the race for the Oscars and recently won an award at the San Sebastian Festival, the Spanish thriller ‘Objects’ and ‘Smile’ will also be in theaters starting today.

The director of Titanic and 20th Century Fox announced in 2006 their agreement to film ‘Avatar’, a science fiction story in which a human army faces an alien army on a distant planet and which today reaches the United States again. theaters with an improved version. It is the story of an injured ex-marine, who, through no fault of his own, is forced to settle on an exotic planet rich in biodiversity, and who ends up leading the indigenous race in their fight for survival. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang lead the cast of the hit film.

Parker Finn directs ‘Smile’, the horror film in which Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience terrifying events that she cannot explain. As overwhelming fear begins to affect every aspect of her life, Rose will be forced to confront her troubled past in order to survive and escape her terrifying new reality.

‘Objects’ is the thriller directed by Jorge Dorado, with Álvaro Morte, Verónica Echegui and China Suárez in the cast of this film that deals with human trafficking. In the film, Mario, the protagonist of him, works in a large lost property warehouse where he guards all kinds of belongings accumulated over decades. One day a suitcase rescued from the bottom of the river arrives at the warehouse. Inside, he finds baby clothes next to some human remains.

‘The Wild Girl’ is the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Delia Owens. Directed by Olivia Newman tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who grew up to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the ‘Swamp Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the cunning and resilient Kya from her community. Attracted by two young men from the city, she opens herself to a new and surprising world but when one of them is found dead, the community points to her as the main suspect of hers.

‘Argentina 1985’ is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threats, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. A battle of David against Goliath, with the least expected heroes. The film, directed by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, was awarded the Audience Award and at the Venice Film Festival.

Selected for competition at the 2022 San Sebastian Festival, ‘The Consecration of Spring’ is the third film by Goya award winner Fernando Franco, in which the path to maturity of a young university student is addressed with Valeria Sorolla, Telmo Irureta and Emma Suárez as protagonists.

A FRENCH DRAMA AND A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAVID BOWIE

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon star in the French drama ‘Fire’, written and directed by Claire Denis, which tackles the difficulty of re-entering society after spending time in prison.

With ‘Moonage Daydream’, director Brett Morgen immerses himself in the art and music of David Bowie, the first film fully supported by David Bowie’s estate, who have given access to his huge collection.

Mona Achache directs ‘Brave Hearts’, a film that approaches the drama of war through the eyes of some Jewish children who in 1942 sought refuge where no one would think to find them: inside Chambord Castle, amidst the works of art hidden from the Louvre. The film was shot at Chambord Castle and the gigantic park that surrounds it, enclosed by 50 km2 of walls.

In the long list of premieres this week, ‘The innocents’ is another of the titles that hits theaters along with two other productions for the little ones, ‘El niño delfín’ and ‘La barca del viento’.

