series and films to see

The Sky schedule for the Christmas holidays it’s exciting to say the least. The atmosphere is now in the air, and we want nothing more than to sit on the sofa with our loved ones and fill our eyes with wonders: the films proposed by Sky are a mix of entertainment and reflections.

The news of Sky Cinema for the holidays

The goal of programming Sky Cinema for Christmas is to propose films suitable for everyone: from Like a cat in ring road 2 – return to Coccia di Morto as far as Leave one day in Rome by Edoardo Leo, there is great expectation for Harry Potter 20TH Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. The titles are designed to bring the whole family together, from adults to children. Between emotions, tears and welcome returns, it’s time to make a note of the go out on Sky for the holidays.

Sky movies for Christmas

There are over twenty first visions arriving on Sky Original. On December 25th on Sky Cinema Uno it can be seen Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, the second chapter of the comedy with Paola Cortellesi And Antonio Albanese, directed by Riccardo Milani. On December 26th on Sky Cinema Uno, however, again at 9.15 pm, it is the turn of There was a scam in Hollywood, a comedy by Sky Original. Again we find a cast of big names, from Robert De Niro to Morgan Freeman.

However, there is enormous expectation for the reunion of the cast of Harry Potter, held on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the JK Rowling saga. On January 1st, on the first ever TV on the Sky Cinema channel and simultaneously with the USA, you can admire a wonderful introspective special, a journey to Hogwarts. There will be many actors from the cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other.

Peter Rabbit 2: a rogue on the run: Friday 24 December on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm

Nothing is as it seems: Friday 29 December on Sky Cinema Due at 9.15pm

Leave one day in Rome: Saturday 1st January on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm

The Croods 2 – A new era: Sunday 2 January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Angela and me: Tuesday 4 January on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm

The Enchanted Princess: Thursday 6 January on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.00 pm

Fast & Furious 9: Wednesday 5 January on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm

Dunes: Saturday 8 January on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm

Sky, the schedule of the TV series for the holidays

After the preview at the Rome Film Fest, on Sky arrives At home everyone is fine – The series, the first project of Gabriele Muccino intended for television. A drama that consists of eight episodes, signed Sky Original, but it is not the only great title that we must expect from the schedule.

From Monday 27 December, in fact, the second season of Temple will also arrive on Sky Atlantic, while for the 30 December the ten episodes of Cryptid – The nightmare of the lake, a teen drama with horror nuances not to be missed by fans of the genre. Finally, on January 14 comes the original Sky / HBO miniseries Landscapers with the Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.

Sky, a Christmas dedicated to entertainment

The magic of Harry Potter is in the air on Sky: from Monday 27 until December 30 on Sky Uno you can participate in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren. There is also no lack of waiting for the new edition of Italia’s got talent from January, with the entry of helium in the jury together with Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano And Mara Maionchi.