Serious mourning in the world of video games, a veteran dies

The news was released only today but the world of video games actually lost one of its true pioneers in August: David Lawson.

David Lawson was co-founder of Imagine Software And Psygnosis laying the foundations for what would be the future of all video games. Imagine Software was founded in 1982 when Lawson was alone 23 years and within a year it had managed to establish itself as one of the largest software houses in the world by coming to produce a million pounds a month. David Lawson’s company has spawned iconic games for it Spectrum, for the Commodore VIC 20 and for the Dragon 32.

His contribution was crucial, and when Imagine Software virtually closed its doors to the world in mid-1984, David Lawson formed a new development team: Psygnosis.

What we all remember it for is a video game with elementary mechanics which, however, in a sort of constant reincarnation continues to be one of the most loved titles ever: Lemmings.

David Lawson, video games lose another veteran

When the news of David Lawson’s death spread, Twitter turned into a gigantic shrine to the genius of this programmer and software developer whose development team in ’93 was even acquired by Sony becoming among the most influential of both the era of 16-bit both of the era of 32-bit. John Gibson, one of the Senior Programmer from Imagine Software, remember how David Lawson had a very deep respect for the work of programmers and demanded that they be left alone to work: “I remember it was like that. He chose the type of game I had to write but then the design was up to me“.

Gibson was also among the very first to spread the news of David Lawson’s disappearance on social media by writing: “Dave’s enthusiasm for computer games was endless. Has been enthusiasm to lead him to conceive Bandersnatch and Psyclaps, two revolutionary games that unfortunately never came out. Dave has always meant a lot to me because gave me my first job in the video game industry. He made a bet with me when I had nothing to give him but my enthusiasm. I will be eternally grateful to him for deciding to accept that challenge. Rest in peace Dave. Thanks for my 32 years of career“.

Other words of condolence and very deep respect and affection are those that Twitter has collected from Eugene Evans over the years he became the first employee of Imagine Software to hold Senior roles also inside Electronic Arts: “David and I first met in Liverpool in 1981 when he had recently arrived in Bug Byte. It was brilliant and remarkable because it was absolutely you self-taught. The lack of any formal training made his ideas and vision even more impressive. It is also important to consider the timing. Liverpool was a troubled city at the time. He and Mark Butler got a government grant to start a video game publisher and Imagine was born. For everyone involved it was a roller coaster but a bright light in dark times. Nothing would have happened without David’s passion for games and many people, myself included, we owe him the opportunity he gave us“.

With David Lawson, therefore, a piece of history goes away to which, players and developers, we owe something.