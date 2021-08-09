set 10 years after the first film, it will have female protagonists

During a recent promotional interview with Forbes, the producer John Davis announced that the official sequel to Chronicle by Josh Trank is on the way and will have a totally feminine point of view.

The film found-footage, which in 2012 launched Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan and Alex Russell, became a commercial phenomenon capable of cashing in ten times its production budget. Rumors about a sequel began to circulate at 20th Century Fox since then, but for years the engines were never really started: now, according to John Davis, the time has finally come.

“Chronicle was literally the best investment of my career: we shot it on a budget of $ 12 million, and it ended up grossing 126.64 worldwide, not counting the home-video market.“said John Davis, who is also a producer on the recent Disney film Jungle Cruise. “I can announce that we are officially working on the sequel, Chronicle 2: and I think it will be fantastic. We’re working on it at 20th Century Studios. This film will give us the opportunity to tell the story in a different way. We will tell it from the female point of view “.

Davis also stated that the story of the film will be projected forward into the future and will start long after the events of the original chapter. “It will be 10 years since the events of the first film, from what happened in Seattle, and much of the story will have to do with the phenomenon of fake news. There will be a new generation that will get this powers. These are young women who have just finished college, find themselves with this power and then a new journey begins for them.“

Loading... Advertisements

At the moment no director or screenwriter has been announced, but fans better not expect Josh Trank to return. In 2020, he told Polygon: “I would never want to see a Chronicle 2. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I’m not going to do it myself. Second, if someone else does it, then it will be shit“. The return of the original film’s screenwriter, Max Landis, is also unlikely, son of John Landis, nothing short of persona non grata in Hollywood after the multiple allegations of sexual assault that surfaced in 2017.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.