Seth Rogen Clarifies the Emma Watson Case-Let’s Get It Over: “Here’s How It Really Happened”

After confirming that Emma Watson dropped the set of Let’s Get It Over in a recent interview with GQ, Seth Rogen returned to the subject to clarify once and for all how it went and defend the behavior of the actress.

“I would like to correct a story that emerged from a recent interview I recently released. It misrepresents what really happened. Emma Watson did not ‘furiously abandon’ the set and it’s crap that it was perceived like this, “ wrote the actor in a post on Twitter. “The scene wasn’t what was intended in the script, it was improvising, it changed dramatically, and it wasn’t what she accepted for. The narrative that she behaved unpleasantly or unprofessionally is total bullshit.”

Rogen continued doing i congratulations to Watson for having expressed his disagreement with the improvised scene, saying he was sorry for not being able to avoid his exit from production. “We talked about it that night; it was a bad situation and it must not have been easy for her to say what she was thinking, and I’m really glad and impressed that she did,” he added. “We agreed not to put her in the scene with us. I was excited about the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to do it again. I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

Already in the interview a few days ago Rogen had confirmed that, the day after the incident, the Harry Potter star had returned to the set for a greeting, also contributing in the following months to the promotion of the film.

