Sexual abuse of orphans: former US priest sentenced in East Timor, but there are those who cry after the sentence

LaPresse / Ap / CorriereTv



(LaPresse) A former American priest was found guilty of child sexual abuse, child pornography and domestic violence in East Timor. Richard Daschbach, an 84-year-old former missionary, was then sentenced to 12 years in prison, in the first trial of this in the Catholic state of Southeast Asia. The trial, which began in February, had been postponed several times before concluding last month. The man was ordained a priest in 1964 not far from Chicago and a few years later he arrived in East Timor where he founded a shelter for orphaned and disadvantaged children that has hosted hundreds of minors over the years. More than a dozen women came forward to report abuse but only nine were admitted to the proceedings. However, Daschbach still enjoys widespread support in the country: many people broke into the courtroom crying after the sentencing.