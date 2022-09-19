Shailene Woodley was so disappointed when she lost a role to Dakota Fanning

Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning have a lot in common. They were both child actors who successfully transitioned into serious adult actors. Both have been part of important film franchises, Fanning in the Twilight movies and Woodley in the Divergent Serie. Both actors even managed to have normal high school experiences despite their connection to Hollywood.

Diane Kruger, Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘I Am Sam’ was Dakota Fanning’s breakout role

With less than three years between them, it’s no surprise that Woodley and Fanning have been considered for some of the same roles. Decades ago, both women auditioned for the 2001 film, I’m Sam. Ultimately, it was Fanning who ended up landing the coveted role of Lucy. In fact, the film marked the alienist the actor’s breakout role and became the youngest individual SAG Award nominee for the role at age seven.

Shailene Woodley was devastated when she wasn’t cast in the movie

Weather I’m Sam was a victory for Fanning, Woodley, who was only 9 years old at the time, was feeling quite devastated that she was not cast after the audition. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled the conversation she had with her father about her coveted role.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ir6_2EkhzAc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Dakota Fanning Wore the Weirdest Props in the ‘Twilight’ Movies

“My dad pulled me aside and said, ‘Shai, what are you doing? You are so angry and disappointed that you didn’t book [I Am Sam]'” Woodley recalled. Continuing, the endings, beginnings The actor shared that her father helped her through her disappointment by encouraging her to send Fanning well wishes. He also reminded her that her time would come.

Woodley’s dad forced her to send positive energy to Fanning

“I want you to close your eyes right now and imagine this Dakota girl, and I want you to send her so much love and so much light because one day you’re going to reserve something that you really want, and you’re not going to want all the girls around you the ones you competed against feel angry at you,” Woodley’s father told her. “You are going to want them to support you on your journey. And now it’s your turn to support Dakota on her journey.’ So I did it”.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/dAlYuokC9R0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Shailene Woodley and Theo James’ Chemistry Made a Fan of the ‘Divergent’ Author

Both Fanning and Woodley have been very successful in Hollywood.

It seems that Woodley’s father was right. There were plenty of opportunities for Woodley and Fanning. Today, both women boast impressive resumes and have received a ton of critical acclaim. We’re sure fans of both actors are looking forward to seeing what exciting new projects they join next. Only time will tell what the talented artists have up their sleeves.

RELATED: Dakota Fanning Had the Weirdest Encounter With a Fan During a Bikini Wax