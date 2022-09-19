Entertainment

Shailene Woodley was so disappointed when she lost a role to Dakota Fanning

Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning have a lot in common. They were both child actors who successfully transitioned into serious adult actors. Both have been part of important film franchises, Fanning in the Twilight movies and Woodley in the Divergent Serie. Both actors even managed to have normal high school experiences despite their connection to Hollywood.

Diane Kruger, Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘I Am Sam’ was Dakota Fanning’s breakout role

With less than three years between them, it’s no surprise that Woodley and Fanning have been considered for some of the same roles. Decades ago, both women auditioned for the 2001 film, I’m Sam. Ultimately, it was Fanning who ended up landing the coveted role of Lucy. In fact, the film marked the alienist the actor’s breakout role and became the youngest individual SAG Award nominee for the role at age seven.

