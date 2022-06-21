Shakira and Gerard Piqué separate: “I’m coming for you my love”, the disturbing messages tagged in front of the singer’s house

Messages discovered on Monday, written in English, and signed by a certain Alex.

Shakira and Gerard Pique separate. The Colombian singer and the Catalan footballer, one of the most glamorous couples in pop culture, have decided to go their separate ways after twelve years together. With losses and crashes.

Media around the world picked up the story. And if some lend to the defender of the FC Barcelona extramarital affairs, others claim that the couple had “a free relationship” for three years. Shakira having finally not supported any longer the “infidelities” of his spouse.

Apart from many articles in the press and the endless sadness of the fans, nothing more. Until Monday.

Read also :

Shakira and Gerard Piqué separate: Mademoiselle C., the new companion of the footballer, lookalike of the singer?

“Negative and reprehensible”

Several Spanish media report graffiti on the home currently occupied by Shakira and her two children, located in Esplugues de Llobregat in the suburbs of Barcelona.

In fact, it was the road in front of the singer’s house that was tagged. Messages written in English and signed by a certain Alex: “I love you my beautiful”, “I’m coming for you my love”, “I am ready to marry you right away and support you”. “A negative and reprehensible act”according to our colleagues, who suspect tourists.