Shakira in the emergency room because of Gérard Piqué: the reasons revealed

For ten years, this couple made headlines. Alas, between Shakira and Gérard Piqué, this is only the beginning of a waking nightmare!

Wind of panic for Shakira fans

Although 10 years separated them, Shakira and the football pro had a crush. Indeed, Cupid has aimed right in the bullseye. The one who interpreted the anthem of the Football World Cup has only eyes for Gérard Piqué Moreover, when she will become pregnant with him, she will not hesitate to put her singing career on hold. For their part, the fans sincerely believed that this fairy tale would last a lifetime. Frequently, when scandals broke out in the press about other players, fans took them up as an example. Nothing seemed to be able to reach them.

Behind the scenes, appearances are deceiving since the tensions follow one another and are not alike. On the horizon of this second part of 2022, the atmosphere is really not looking good. Before telling you the why and how of the Shakira case, Objeko asks you for a favor. Buckle up, we are entering a turbulent zone!

The cause of the separation in the headlines

#people.

Pique and Shakira break up after 10 years together.

The couple announced their separation in a letter sent to the Spanish press agency EFE this Saturday, June 4. pic.twitter.com/pc0aEhdiAg —Romeo Koeta (@RKoeta) June 4, 2022

Thanks to a letter addressed to the agency EFE, Shakira and Gérard Piqué formalize the end of their romance. More than ever, the emphasis is on benevolence. ” For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. » Halas, nothing will happen as planned since the Web, the haters are having a field day. Putting on their investigative costume, they desperately want to know what caused the problem. Are these hallway rumors of adultery true? The answer, Objeko get it to you right away!

🔥Shakira and Gérard Piqué, maybe a breakup soon

🥰The couple have been together since 2011

Two journalists, however, confided in a Podcast that Pique would have been unfaithful🙃

🙎 Shakira would have surprised him, which led to a separation

👉 will they go over it? pic.twitter.com/xixtynYnpt — BUZZ OF STARS (@buzzdestars) June 3, 2022

Less than a week after this sensational press release, our Spanish colleagues from El Periodico come to a deafening conclusion. They have proof that Gérard Piqué had an affair with another woman. According to the first elements of the investigation, it would be a “student in her twenties”. The only common point between the two rivals is that they are blondes. It is well known, men love this hair color. Besides, it is not worth looking among celebrities. This anonymous was present behind the scenes when the footballer set his sights on her. Like what, a look at this “hostess in several events” was enough to shatter Shakira’s precious balance.

For Shakira, it’s the last straw!

Avui els companys gràfics ho han tingut francament difícil per capture una instantània de #Shakiraque ha declarat als jutjats d’Esplugues de Llobregat in relation to these alleged tax crimes pic.twitter.com/tUgS38Nnm3 —David Angela (@davidangelagam) June 6, 2019

But that’s not the only twist. It would seem that Shakira discovered the identity of her husband’s mistress in the press. Noting the age difference and especially that she cannot fight against this youth, the singer would have collapsed. Witnesses would have witnessed a hallucinating scene on the road to Esplugues de Llobregat. After recognizing the cars of the footballer and the mother of his two children, a third vehicle catches their attention.

According to the Parisian, this clinic in Barcelona (Cefer / Teknon) offers 500 € to doctors fr. who send her patients pic.twitter.com/BqFGaPF0 – Henry de Laguerie (@henrydelaguerie) February 5, 2013

And yes, they are not dreaming. It’s an ambulance! Obviously, the one who grew up in Colombia would have been the victim of a severe backlash. Nervous to the highest degree, this crisis of anguish and tears cannot leave anyone indifferent. This is why, in order to prevent it from degenerating behind the wheel or in his daily life, his staff organizes his transfer to the nearest clinic. According to our colleagues from Whoathe team of Teknon would have welcomed him in the greatest secrecy. Hospitalized for a sleep cure, let’s hope she quickly gains strength! Objeko sends all his benevolence to Shakira. It is obvious, even if she does not immediately manage to pick up the pieces of her broken soul, she can count on the support and unwavering affection of her fans.

Thank you to our colleagues from The Periodicwhere and from Whoa



