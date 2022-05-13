Entertainment

Shakira: Osvaldo Ríos confessed that he was not faithful or loyal to the singer – People – Culture

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read

close


close

Osvlado Rios

In 1997, Shakira had a romantic relationship with Osvaldo RÃos.

Photo:

Instagram: @Shakira / @Osvaldoriosalonso

In 1997, Shakira had a romantic relationship with Osvaldo Ríos.

The actor recalled his romance in a chat within a celebrity reality show.

In the second season of the reality show ‘The house of the famous’, the Puerto Rican actor talked about the love relationship he had with Shakira more than two decades agowhen the Colombian star began to shine more strongly with his album ‘Pies descalzos’.

Another topic: The lies and surprises of the new season of Who Killed Sara?

In a conversation with the dancer Toni Costa, Osvaldo Ríos acknowledged that at that time the relationship was very serious and they even thought about getting married.. He knew Shakira’s family well and revealed that until “we saw house”.

“She was just starting with ‘Pies descalzos’ and she had a whole world to live in, when you love someone it is better to set them free and it is the best proof of love that you can give them,” added the actor, who is now 61 years old. “She had to fly, it was the best thing that happened to her, not being with me,” he said. His relationship with the singer lasted a year.

You can read: Shakira: the viral interview where she did not allow herself to be touched improperly

“I was very loyal and faithful with her, but at that time I was neither loyal nor faithful. Being with one and the other distracts you, blurs your focus, nobody takes what I danced from, but either you calm down or life takes its toll on you too” , he reflected.

The romance of Shakira and Osvaldo Ríos began in 1997 and caused a lot of controversy, since he was 37 years old at the time and the singer from Barranquilla was 20. Ríos is remembered for the telenovelas ‘Kassandra’, ‘La viuda de Blanco’ and ‘Abrázame very strong’, among others.

WEATHER TRENDS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Raphy Pina will not attend her daughter Vida’s party with Natti Natasha

5 mins ago

The best Amazon Prime Spain films to watch at any time

7 mins ago

Kendall Jenner pressed by her mother to have a baby, she pushes a rant

9 mins ago

Netflix ranking in the United States: these are the favorite movies of the moment

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button