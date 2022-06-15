Shakira reinvents herself with her spring-summer looks, after her separation

It seems that not everything is bad news for Shakira, now that his sentimental relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué has been dissolved. And it is that the Colombian endorses that she not only has style and demeanor, but also good taste, which has led her to be considered one of the best dressed singers.

And it is that although the singer has always liked to use extremely comfortable and simple looksfor a few days she has surprised with chic outfits, proof of this was the basic but infallible denim shorts, with which she showed off her shapely legs.

Now she endorses her title of best dressed with a model that caused a furor for its color, its simplicity and comfort. In fact, the Colombian was captured when her children arrived at school and there she wore a minidress with cowboy boots, which has put her in the summer trend.

Shakira upon arrival at the school of her children

The singer has set the trend for what is to come in the coming months with this minidress with an ethnic print in purple and pink, whose long puff sleeves, crossover neckline and honeycomb waist have won over fashionistas as well as their followers.

Its fluid and vaporous design makes it an ideal piece for spring and summer, as well as The singer finished off the outfit with brown cowboy boots.