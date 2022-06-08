Shakira separated from Gerard Piqué: reunion under tension in the Czech Republic: the slideshow
1 / 19
Shakira separated from Gerard Piqué: reunion under tension in the Czech Republic
2 / 19
3 / 19
4 / 19
Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.
5 / 19
6 / 19
Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.
7 / 19
8 / 19
9 / 19
Shakira leaves the biopic “Elvis” party at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
10 / 19
Shakira leaves the biopic “Elvis” party at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
11 / 19
12 / 19
13 / 19
14 / 19
15 / 19
Shakira on the set of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on May 18, 2022.
16 / 19
17 / 19
18 / 19
Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.
19 / 19
Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019.