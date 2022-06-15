Shakira would have hired detectives to follow Piqué

Although neither Gerard Pique or Shakira have spoken publicly of their separationbeyond the official announcement, the rumors surrounding his breaking off are the order of the day.

The most recent and shocking of all, would be that the singer allegedly hired a couple of detectives to confirm if her former partner was unfaithful to her.

According to information released on the American television program The fat and the skinnythe interpreter of “Inevitable” He received from the hands of private investigators documents and images that supported the footballer’s crazy nightlife.

Also, according to detectives, There are images that confirm Piqué’s infidelities, although these will never see the public eye, because Shakira he has them very well kept in one of his residences.

According to the program of shows, Gerard and a 22-year-old blonde woman, with which supposedly I would have been unfaithful to Shakirathey met in a nightclub in Barcelona.

In other media that took up the same information, it is ensured that the initials of the girl in question would be “CC”, and apparently, the Colombian singer knows her personally.