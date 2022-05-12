Shakira’s former employee launched strong accusations against the Colombian artist

One of the most beloved barranquilleras in the country and recognized in the world, Shakira, was revealed this week after one of her former employees gave an interview, revealing details about the artist’s attitude.

Cristina Cárdenas, who worked as an appearance coordinator with the actors of Shakira’s productions, revealed what it is like to work with the barranquillera in the middle of the recordings.

Cárdenas’s claims were delivered on a Spanish TV show, but even more details were revealed after a new interview made by an Argentine journalist in the entertainment program ‘Intruders’, broadcast by America Television.

Criticism of Shakira has revealed that the singer would be a kind of “diva” that her collaborators could not access so easily, according to Cárdenas.

“You can’t look Shakira in the eye, you can’t take photos of her, you can’t talk to her, you can’t talk to her, it’s forbidden.” The coordinator began by affirming.

And then he added that the working hours with the barranquillera were more than long, since these could extend more than 10 hours than had been planned.

“She is bossy! A Shakira ‘spot’, which could last four hours for the takes, ends up taking about 17″, Cárdenas assured, emphasizing that he considered her a “bossy” boss.

And as if that were not enough, Shakira’s former collaborator stated that this was not only her perception, but that other people who worked for the barranquillera thought the same. “It is that the producer, the directors, everyone is desperate”, Cárdenas said, emphasizing the work environment that could be seen in the singer’s filming.

Cárdenas’s accusations go so far as to state that it is “impossible” to work with the Barranquillera, since it could also present a problem of jealousy with people who can “show off” more than the artist.

“And if there is a woman who stands out more than her, she throws her out of the shoot. She says: ‘Not you, you were’, thus pointing her finger at her. For this reason, it is impossible to work alongside her, no one wants to go shoot with her. The figuration is bitten by disgust and the team is desperate “, he asserted.

Cárdenas’s revelations about what, according to her, would be the “martyrdom” of working with Shakira have caused the Barranquilla to find herself in an uncomfortable moment, both in Spain – where these remarks were aired – and in the rest of America Latina, where she is recognized and loved by many.

Gerard Piqué told why he has not married Shakira

In an interview with the English journalist Gary Neville for his YouTube channel The Overlapthe soccer player decided to talk about why he has not married the barranquillera, despite having been together for 12 years and having two children.

The journalist was talking to him precisely about what his daily routine was like at home and it was at that moment that the question arose as to why they were not married. “I like how we are now. We have two children, we function well as a couple. We don’t need to be married,” Pique said.

Amid the laughter, the journalist asked him if Shakira had ever asked him to propose to her, but he said no, that he had never talked about it. “If I had, I would tell you. I have no problem talking about it, but it is not the case, ”she stated.

In addition, Piqué told what his daily routine is like. “I get up, I take the children to school, I have to be here (in the Barça sports city) at 9:30 am We start training at 11:00, for an hour and a half or two. At 1:00 pm we eat here. And then I have the rest of the day to spend on other things. Business, family, whatever,” he said.