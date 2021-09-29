Sharon Stone attacks Meryl Streep: “She is overrated, I’m a better villain than her” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 63-year-old actress criticized Hollywood’s treatment of many female colleagues who were as good as the Academy Award winner, but who were not allowed to be as successful.

The Zoomer interview dates back to a month ago. And it would have passed over in silence or almost, if a Twitter user had not shared the part in which Sharon Stone claims that Meryl Streep is overrated and that many of her colleagues are as good as she is, but have not achieved the same success, sparking a genuine social uproar among the fans of the two actresses. It all started with Johanna Schneller’s question to Stone about her work experience with Streep on the set of Panama Papers in 2019: starting from the sentence of the Stone memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, where she writes we were told that there could be room for just one of us, the author of the article asks the protagonist of Basic Instinct for a comment, starting with when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep … .. To which the Stone interrupts her and points out: I like the way you say it, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say “Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone”. Or “you finally got to work together” and the way he structured the question is part of the problem, because that’s how his life went, “everyone wants to work with Meryl.” And this practice applies to Stone and all her other colleagues who are not Streep.

Why does only Meryl have to be good? The business was built in a way that we should all envy and admire Meryl, because only Meryl has to be the good one – continues the 63-year-old actress -. And everyone should compete with Meryl. P.I believe that Meryl is an extraordinarily wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses like Meryl Streep. Meryl Streep's entire iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women. To make the concept even clearer, the Casin star mentions a few colleagues she considers as good as the Oscar winner and puts herself on the list. Viola Davis is exactly the actress that Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God's sake. But you say "Meryl" and everyone falls to the ground. I'm a much better villain than Meryl. And I'm sure she would say it herself. Meryl wouldn't have been good at "Basic Instinct" or "Casino", I was better. I know it and she knows it.

The divided social networks Phrases not exactly circumstantial, in short. That’s why it’s no wonder – once the interview excerpt has been published – Twitter users were divided between those who criticized Stone for her statements against Streep and those who instead defended her for the courage shown: it does not happen every day in Hollywood that someone expresses his negative thought so openly in against a colleague, much less a cinema legend.