Shawn Mendes Cancels ‘Wonder’ Tour to Address Mental Health

Shawn Mendes announces that he is canceling his North America, UK and European tour dates scheduled through 2023 to pay more attention to his mental health.

The musician, who grew up in Pickering, Ont., posted a statement on social media saying that after talking with his team and medical professionals, he decided he had to “take the time that I don’t ‘ve ever taken personally to grow and come back stronger”. The decision erases dozens of tour dates from his schedule, starting with a show in Toronto that was scheduled to take place Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena. Two shows were also to take place in Montreal, at the Bell Center, on August 15 and 16.

Earlier this month, Shawn Mendes announced he was suspending his ‘Wonder’ world tour for three weeks, saying he had been touring since he was 15 and was away from friends and family. his family. In his final statement, Shawn Mendes says he was thrilled to finally be able to start performing again after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic, but found that he “was not at all ready to face the difficulty of the tours after this period of absence”.

He assured his admirers that the cancellation of his tour didn’t mean he wouldn’t make new music and that he might consider hitting the road again.

Photo credit: Archive.