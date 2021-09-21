Shawn Mendes revealed that he was friendzoned by Camila Cabello by undergoing the truth test

Shawn Mendes has shown that he is not really capable of lying, during the truth test to which he was subjected by Vanity Fair!

With an adorably nervous smile, the singer answered a barrage of questions and spared no expense in honesty.

For example, he revealed of having been friendzoned by Camila Cabello before they became a couple in 2019: “I’ve been friendzoned a few times. From the same girl that she’s my girlfriend now, so it’s okay“.

He also talked about living with his girlfriend’s family in Miami, explaining that it made him happy and that he thinks he was a good host.

Among other curiosities, she said the last time she heard from her friend and colleague Taylor Swift it was a month ago and he asks her: “Always advice on music“.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift – getty images

At this point he was asked what his impression of the artist’s boyfriend, the actor, is Joe Alwyn, and Shawn Mendes wrapped up a bit: “I’ve never met Joe in person but he seems like a sweet guy“he said, but according to the examiner he was not telling the truth.

Then he corrected himself: “He looks a bit like a villain. He seems like a good guy but also that at any moment he can turn into a bad guy. He has these really blue eyes and I struggle with such blue eyes. I find it easier to trust brown eyes“.

“I’ve talked too much about him“he added laughing.

See for yourself:

ph: getty images