News

She and Selena Gomez, one against the other due to their relationship with Justin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

One of the reasons she took herself off Twitter

Hailey Bieber she has vented several times and has repeatedly talked about how it is not always easy to be compared with other people. Speaking with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Hailey spoke about the intense trolling and criticism she faced in the past, noting that everything got worse in 2018, after she got married to Justin Bieber.

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was confrontation. The comparison of the body, the comparison of appearance, the comparison of behavior. ” confessed the model. “I think when you’re going through a situation where you have so many people stalking you with the same thing over and over and over, you start creating confusion in your mind, and then you start questioning everything,” he continued. “You say, ‘Is there something I don’t see and they see? Maybe they are right. “It got to such a low point for me that I thought,” Honestly, maybe I’m delusional. ” It’s like separating two realities, essentially ”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin soon parents? | READ

Hailey Bieber says enough about comparisons with Selena Gomez
Photo: Press Office

Selena Gomez backed to Hailey Bieber | READ

Loading...
Advertisements

Hailey Bieber revealed some of the reasons she chose to delete her Twitter account. She explained in a discussion the downsides of social media and that the constant comments about her body and appearance were part of the decision. Hailey said she had put some measures in place to minimize time spent online and canceled Twitter entirely due to its “very toxic environment”.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: Forgiveness is the most important thing | READ

Hailey Bieber: She and Selena Gomez, one against the other because of Justin Bieber

Although Hailey did not explicitly name the people she was being compared to, the chronology of the “last two and a half years” appears to be a reference to Selena Gomez. She and Hailey have been confronted over and over, and pitted against each other due to their relationships with Justin. The relationship between the two is strained and the fans add to this ongoing confrontation. Hailey has always hated this confrontation and this invisible fight between the two.

selena gomez new album
Photo: Instagram

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

907
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
802
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
798
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
762
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
703
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
699
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
695
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
689
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
683
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top