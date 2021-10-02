She and Selena Gomez, one against the other due to their relationship with Justin

One of the reasons she took herself off Twitter

Hailey Bieber she has vented several times and has repeatedly talked about how it is not always easy to be compared with other people. Speaking with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Hailey spoke about the intense trolling and criticism she faced in the past, noting that everything got worse in 2018, after she got married to Justin Bieber.

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was confrontation. The comparison of the body, the comparison of appearance, the comparison of behavior. ” confessed the model. “I think when you’re going through a situation where you have so many people stalking you with the same thing over and over and over, you start creating confusion in your mind, and then you start questioning everything,” he continued. “You say, ‘Is there something I don’t see and they see? Maybe they are right. “It got to such a low point for me that I thought,” Honestly, maybe I’m delusional. ” It’s like separating two realities, essentially ”.

Hailey Bieber revealed some of the reasons she chose to delete her Twitter account. She explained in a discussion the downsides of social media and that the constant comments about her body and appearance were part of the decision. Hailey said she had put some measures in place to minimize time spent online and canceled Twitter entirely due to its “very toxic environment”.

Although Hailey did not explicitly name the people she was being compared to, the chronology of the “last two and a half years” appears to be a reference to Selena Gomez. She and Hailey have been confronted over and over, and pitted against each other due to their relationships with Justin. The relationship between the two is strained and the fans add to this ongoing confrontation. Hailey has always hated this confrontation and this invisible fight between the two.