She wanted gifts from me, she thought she was Julia Roberts

Big Brother Vip 2021/2022

Sonia Bruganelli in the direct Instagram before the episode of the GF Vip told the reason for the hatred she feels towards Nathaly Caldonazzo: check the background of the past.

Last night a new episode of the Big Brother Vip and as always there was no lack of clashes and dislikes. The dig of Sonia Bruganelli made in bet against Nathaly Caldonazzo has certainly not gone unnoticed: the columnist of the reality show does not feel sympathy for the new entry and behind the hatred hides an anecdote from the past that has only now surfaced.Several days ago he had anticipated that he would soon tell the reason for his hatred : “With that walk of hers that seems to have it only she, my idea of ​​Nathalie depends on something that happened that maybe I will tell live” advance.

Sonia Bruganelli and Nathaly Caldonazzo’s presentation clip

Katia Ricciarelli and Nathaly Caldonazzo last night they divided the group of competitors of the House of GF Vip in two. Called to give an opinion on the two factions, the columnist Sonia Bruganelli he did not hide his idea about the actress and showgirl: “She made a presentation clip that looked like Julia Roberts and instead is Nathalie Caldonazzo“These words made viewers chatter on Twitter: if many appreciated the dig, others had to say that without the marriage with Paolo Bonolis, Bruganelli would not have the fame it can boast of. But behind the poisoned tooth of Sonia Bruganelli versus Nathalie Caldonazzo hides an anecdote from the past told in a direct Instagram made before the episode.

What happened in the past

Sonia Bruganelli before the live episode he told the reason why he does not feel sympathy for Nathaly Caldonazzo. Now the truth has surfaced, during the live Instagram of the evening. She revealed that the actress showed up at her uninvited bag line inauguration and wanted gifts:

