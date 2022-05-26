‘She’s upset’: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly clip goes viral

A video from a few weeks ago of Megan Fox appearing agitated when her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly tries to kiss her at an event has gone viral on TikTok.

Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were among those in attendance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills to honor stylist Maeve Reilly on April 10.

But an awkward moment was caught on camera between the duo, when Machine Gun Kelly attempted to hug and kiss his future wife while standing behind her, causing stone-faced Fox to turn his head away.

As the short video came to an end, Fox was seen making her way to pose alone for event photographers.

According to the images of the event, the couple finally posed together.

“Oh I was upset upset,” read a caption alongside the resurfaced clip, which has been viewed more than 16 million times on the video-sharing platform.

Another clip of the couple was also shared on TikTok, showing Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, standing up to toast while repeatedly saying “loyalty.”

Fox, who was sitting next to the musician at the dinner table, did not crack a smile and seemed reluctantly to raise her glass to join in the toast with the others.

“She’s done with her *** bulls,” read a caption for the clip, prompting a series of comedic responses.

However, while some social media users saw the videos as evidence that Fox had a bad day, many others defended them.

“I’m pretty sure my wife looks at me like this once a month and our relationship is fine,” one TikTok user wrote. “They are human hahaha, not everything is sunshine and rainbows.”

“I feel like most of you [don’t] understand that they are also human beings and yes, just like when they argue, they can do the same, ”intervened another. “Calm down everyone.” [you].»

Meanwhile, a TikTok user noted that Fox said “she’s very introverted and expressed how hard it is to always be surrounded by [people]. I feel like it shows.”

In fact, just this month, Fox shared snaps and videos of herself on Instagram while spending time in Las Vegas with her fiancé.

“An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, adding that there was “A LOT of crying in the shower.”

In a 2009 interview with GQhe also talked about how his feelings towards social interactions had changed after finding fame.

“I grew up wanting to be the center of attention and once it happened, I immediately backed off,” he said. “Up until the moment it happened, he was very outgoing. Now I am very introverted. I thought I would love it, that this was the kind of life I wanted, that everyone wanted. And it’s not all that it seems.” «

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who announced their engagement in January, were among the guests in attendance when Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend.

The couple met on the set of their movie. Midnight on Switchgrasswhich began filming in March 2020. They went official on Instagram in July 2020.

Fox’s split from Brian Austin Green was confirmed in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They have three children: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5.

Machine Gun Kelly is the father of a 12-year-old girl, Casie, with Emma Cannon.